Disruption to train services in West Norfolk

Train services in West Norfolk have been delayed or cancelled this morning, due to engineering works not being finished on time.

Great Northern services between King's Lynn and London King's Cross have been disrupted.

It comes ahead of building work, which is set to begin this weekend, to enable longer trains to run on the line between Lynn and Cambridge.

King's Lynn rail station (18370143)

A statement on Great Northern's website says the works were taking place at Royston, but all lines are now open after the work finished shortly before 6am.

The 8.12am service to King's Cross was cancelled, and the 8.44am service has also been cancelled from Lynn and Watlington, but is expected to depart from Downham Market as normal at 8.58am.

Great Northern said disruption between Cambridge and Hitchin is expected until about 10am.

The statement on their website adds the engineering work was being carried out by Network Rail and was taking place overnight at Royston.

They said it had overrun this morning, causing all services through Royston to be delayed. The work was finished at 5.57am.

Those travelling by train from West Norfolk are advised to check their journeys ahead of time.