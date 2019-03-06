Disruption to waste and recycling collections in King's Lynn and Houghton areas

West Norfolk Borough Council have reassured members of the public that their bins will be emptied today following a service disruption.

A social media post by the council said areas of King's Lynn and Houghton have been affected by the disruption of waste and recycling collections.

However, the council has told people to leave their bins out as they will be emptied by the end of the day.

The council apologised for any inconvenience caused by the disruption.