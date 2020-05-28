Home   News   Article

Disruption warning ahead of Gaywood path reconstruction work

By Ben Hardy
-
Published: 12:21, 28 May 2020
 | Updated: 12:22, 28 May 2020

Reconstruction work costing £35,000 is due to start in Gaywood in June, which will take roughly six weeks to complete.

Work will be taking place on the full length of the footway path throughout New Road and Denmark Road from Monday, June 8.

The footway will be replaced, along with several sections of damaged kerbs. The footway on the west side of New Road will be lowered at the kerb line to reduce damage caused by parked vehicles.

Ben Hardy
