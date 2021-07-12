People living close to two Gaywood schools are being warned to expect weeks of disruption from forthcoming pavement repair works.

Officials say the project in Ingleby Close, Dawber Close and Raynham Close has been scheduled to avoid disrupting the nearby King's Oak Academy and Howard Junior School.

And they have urged anyone who has access needs in the area to get in touch before work begins next week.

Roadworks. (48596761)

Nearly £70,000 is being spent on the project to rebuild and reconstruct the paths, which is scheduled to start next Thursday, July 22.

Norfolk County Council Highways officials expect the work to be completed in early September.

Parking restrictions will be in place on either Ingleby Close or Dawber Close during that period, though officers say one road will be kept clear at any time and residents will be notified of when restrictions will be in place.

The authority has also said that a parking area in Raynham Close will be unavailable from July 29 until August 13.

Members of the public who have any specific access requirements are urged to contact the council via www.norfolk.gov.uk/roadworks.