An award-winning town gin distillery is launching a new collection of spirits in collaboration with a British rock band.

Lynn’s WhataHoot Distillery has partnered with Feeder to launch its new range of spirits, coinciding with the release of the band’s brand-new album ‘Comfort in Sound’.

The partnership began two years ago, when the band performed at Festival Too, which takes place on Lynn’s Tuesday Market Place every year.

Members of Feeder with the new collection of spirits available at WhataHoot

During their visit, band members explored the town and discovered WhataHoot Distillery.

They were “impressed” by the range of gins, vodkas and rums on offer, and the group made purchases from the distillery shop.

A few months later, the band and WhataHoot were discussing the idea of creating a bespoke, Feeder-branded range of spirits for fans.

A gin, vodka and rum is in the collection

After months of development, tastings, and collaboration between the band and the WhataHoot team, the ‘Feeder Spirit Range’ is now ready to share.

The collection includes a bottle of vodka, rum, and gin.

Each bottle has been “carefully crafted to reflect both WhataHoot’s expertise in distilling and Feeder’s creative spirit”.

WhataHoot founders Nicky and Jason Crown said: “It is fabulous to collaborate with Feeder with this, and we are thrilled to share the collection with their fans.

“The range brings together music and craftsmanship in a way that feels authentic and exciting.”

Feeder added: “We have loved working with WhataHoot to create something really special for our fans.

“It is a celebration of our music, our journey, and the memories of discovering this amazing distillery in Lynn.”