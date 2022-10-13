A Lynn gin distillery has now launched its own bar.

WhataHoot in King Street marked the occasion with a private event for more than 50 guests.

Now open to the public, the WhataHoot bar provides a quiet, intimate setting and serves WhataHoot’s variety of gins and vodkas, as well as new specialised cocktails based on its range of spirits.

James Noble (hospitality and events), owners Nicky and Jason Crown, account manager AJ Bonnett.

Designed to be an exclusive bar experience, it also aims to create a perfect atmosphere for a business meeting, whilst doubling as a calm, casual coffee spot.

Co-founder, Nicky Crown said: “The WhataHoot team is so excited to finally open our bar and we can’t wait to welcome everyone.”

WhataHoot also offers local beers on tap, non-alcoholic variations of beers and spirits, and the occasional coffee.

WhataHoot is an award-winning West Norfolk business, founded in 2017 by husband-and wife team Jason and Nicky Crown.

They took inspiration from their life-long love of the barn owls which soar through Norfolk’s night skies. The WhataHoot distillery is a 16 th century warehouse, with original beams and exposed brickwork.

As well as being the hub for production for WhataHoot products, the distillery also houses the bespoke Gin School and Spirit Lounge – where visitors can experiment to create and distil their own gins – and now, a fantastic bar to visit socially and professionally.