King's Lynn distillery WhataHoot launches limited festive-themed sloe gin
Published: 06:05, 10 December 2022
Lynn based gin distillery, WhataHoot has released its latest creation, a new limited edition sloe gin launched on Thursday, November 10.
Producing some 400 bottles, husband-and- wife team Jason and Nicky Crown, have crafted a seasonal, slightly sweet gin made from hand-picked sloes.
The award-winning business was founded in 2017 and the name was inspired by the couple’s love of barn owls.
The WhataHoot distillery is a 16th century warehouse based in King Street and it houses a gin school and spirit lounge.