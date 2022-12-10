Lynn based gin distillery, WhataHoot has released its latest creation, a new limited edition sloe gin launched on Thursday, November 10.

Producing some 400 bottles, husband-and- wife team Jason and Nicky Crown, have crafted a seasonal, slightly sweet gin made from hand-picked sloes.

The award-winning business was founded in 2017 and the name was inspired by the couple’s love of barn owls.

Jason and Nicky Crown from WhataHoot gin distillery based in Lynn

The WhataHoot distillery is a 16th century warehouse based in King Street and it houses a gin school and spirit lounge.