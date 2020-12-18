Distribution error means large number of West Norfolk homes receive leaflets from wrong council

West Norfolk Council has said it is concerned "large number of residents" will be confused after a neighbouring authority leafleted their homes with its literature due to a distribution error.

The leaflets on coronavirus precautions were put through letterboxes in the borough by North Norfolk District Council.

West Norfolk said this evening that it is keen to ensure residents know which numbers to call if they need help over the Christmas period and equally have sought reassurance from North Norfolk that if West Norfolk residents do contact them by mistake that they will point them in the right direction for support.

Stuart Dark, West Norfolk cabinet member for environmental services and public protection, said: "We were alerted to the issue by people in the areas affected contacting their local councillors or posting on social media.

"Our biggest concern is about ensuring that those people, who erroneously received the leaflet, know who they need to contact if they need support over the Christmas period.

"I am pleased to say that North Norfolk District Council has agreed to deal with calls that come through to them, pointing them to the right sources of help, and only directing back to us where appropriate so the people don't get passed from pillar to post."

A spokesperson for North Norfolk, said: “Our recent Covid information leaflet was sent to all homes in North Norfolk but also went to a number of houses outside our district boundaries including in King’s Lynn and West Norfolk Borough Council’s area.

"We apologise for any confusion this may have caused. However the main purpose of the leaflet was to advise all of our residents in North Norfolk as to key Covid safety messages and useful contact details for those who may require support.

"We look forward to continuing to work with our colleagues in King’s Lynn and West Norfolk and all other neighbouring Norfolk authorities to stand together in the fight against the virus.”

The contact information that West Norfolk Residents need to know over the Christmas period is:

Main Number: 01553 616200 (closes at 5pm on 23 December, re-opens 4 January 2021)

Out of hours emergency number: 01553 616601

Norfolk coronavirus helpline – if you need support with food, medicines, self-isolation or are a vulnerable person: 0344 800 80 20.

This information is on its website and will be posted on our social media sites, and has been provided to all councillors and parish councils to ensure communities know who to contact.

A further source of local help and support is available from our LILY service website www.asklily.org.uk.This site features a directory of local businesses who may be able to provide help and support over Christmas as well as links to lots of useful voluntary and charity organisions.

Ever-changing Covid information is available on our website as well as from gov.uk/coronavirus.