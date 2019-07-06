District group joins new county Mind branch

A Lynn-based mental health charity has joined forces with colleagues across the county to create a new single branch for Norfolk.

The new Norfolk and Waveney Mind group is now up and running following the merger of the West Norfolk branch, with its Norwich and Central Norfolk and Yarmouth and Waveney groups.

The new group will retain its Lynn office in Saunders Yard.

And officials believe the merger can help them to support more people in crisis.

Louise Jordan-Hall, chairman of the group’s trustees, said: “Individually, we have developed and provided many great services.

“I truly believe that as a larger organisation we have the opportunity to continue to deliver local services and to help even more people in a way that is right for them to live safe, full and happier lives.”

Philip Eke, who has been appointed as the new group’s chief executive, said he was “thrilled” to be asked to take up the role.

He said: “I have been humbled by the commitment and hard work of staff, trustees and volunteers and their passion for creating a truly person-centred approach to mental health support and recovery.

“I will strive to support a Norfolk and Waveney area which is a safe, secure and a supported place to live, where no one has to face a mental health problem alone and everyone receives the support and respect they both need and deserve.

“I have witnessed time and time again the positive impact our work has on the communities we support, and I am honoured and privileged to be part of such a great team as we continue to improve people’s lives.”

Norfolk’s Lord Lieutenant, Lady Dannatt, who is a patron, added: “I am absolutely delighted that the three separate local Mind organisations have come together as one single entity.

“This will enable us to focus our time, energy and resources on those who need our assistance most, right across Norfolk and Waveney.”