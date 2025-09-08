Plans to convert a disused office building into a six-bed HMO have been submitted.

GCMC Properties has put in a planning application to West Norfolk Council, seeking permission to turn the first and second floors of 78 and 79 High Street, Lynn into a house of multiple occupancy.

The ground floor spaces are currently taken up by the TUI holiday company and Tony Nails, with entry to the upper floors gained from the rear of the buildings.

A planning statement prepared by Distinct Designs UK on behalf of the applicant says the offices have been lying empty for “some time”.

“The conversion of disused offices into residential dwellings is currently a process which is being pushed by the Government as it provides additional houses within a structure which is currently not being used,” it adds.

“There are no technical reasons that prevent the delivery of this site, and its proposal will provide accommodation for six people in a building which currently is not being used.

“The proposal will have no adverse impact of existing residents as the adjacent structure already provides this type of accommodation. The existing shops below are open during the day when the chances are the tenants will be out at work.”

The plans are out for consultation until September 24, after which the borough council will consider whether to approve the application.