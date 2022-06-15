An employability coach from Lynn has scooped a prestigious award for her dedication to diversity in the financial industry.

Olivia Parnell,29, currently works for organisation Voluntary Norfolk, a charity that helps signpost people struggling with debt and finances to local resources such as food banks, debt aid and more.

Mrs Parnell started her career in the finance sector and although she no longer works in the industry she was invited back to a conference earlier this month to receive her award, hailing her as Diversity Champion.

Olivia Parnell, 29, is an employability coach at Voluntary Norfolk (57345791)

The conference was held at Manchester Airport by Nextgen Planners and was attended by around 200 people, it is held each year and recognises talent and influence within the financial community's ranks.

Nextgen Planners are a financial planning organization that prides themselves on their innovation and forward thinking. They have been recognised within the sector, winning awards in 2020 for new talent and innovation.

Mrs Parnell said: "I have often spoken about diversity and allyship in the sector, if you asked me what I want the profession to look like in 2030 I would say it should be more diverse.

"However, with the cost of living crisis, the landscape is looking complex at the moment.

"It would be idealistic to prompt accessibility into a sector that deals with finance, when people are struggling financially.

"What I will say is that if people in the industry want to support people and be inclusive with the cost of living crisis in mind they should support local causes and help people across the UK. Get involved locally and observe the issues that are relevant in your own community."

Mrs Parnell is also part of a podcast that discusses issues around diversity in society.

On the podcast, notable speaker Anna Sofat, who pioneered diversity and inclusion movement Are You In? noted that the finance industry has been "created by white men for white men".

Anna Sofat has over 25 years experience in the finance sector and has been helped a multitude of women and their families with enterprising and support.

Mrs Parnell said: "Whoever is employed in a sector will create the culture within it. So the question is why was it created that way?"

When discussing allyship within society Mrs Parnell says that "out groups" should be empowered and that "equality is about making sure that everyone has what they need to survive".

When asked: "If people say that's a socialist point of view what would your answer be?"

Mrs Parnell's response was powerful and pertinent.

She said: "We live in one of the richest countries in the world so it shouldn't be an idealist sentiment that people should be able to survive. It's not the fault of immigration,refugees,left-wing supporters - it's the fault of the current government's policies. We have the resources to end poverty."