Diversity to be celebrated at LGBT+ events in King’s Lynn after Pride group launches

A parade and an LGBT+ history month event are just two of the new additions to Lynn’s schedule this year after the launch of King’s Lynn and West Norfolk Pride.

The new group says it hopes these events will encourage members of the community to come together and celebrate diversity.

The town’s first LGBT+ history month event will be held on Friday, February 23 at Providence Street Community Centre and will start at 7pm.

The event will host stalls and speakers from the LGBT+ community, and will also include music, refreshments and promotional items. All are welcome to attend.

Representatives of the Pride group say the occasion will celebrate the diversity of the LGBT+ community and give everyone the opportunity to learn more about LGBT+ history and literature.

Although free to attend, there will be a suggested donation to help towards costs.

“This is the opportunity to come together as a community and really celebrate the past victories and struggles of those who identify as LGBT+ and act as a lever for cultural change,” the group said.

King’s Lynn and West Norfolk Pride are also organising the first Pride Parade in Lynn, which will be held on Saturday, August 18.

Josh Elms, lead coordinator for the LGBT+ history month night, said: “We’re excited to be leading the movement in King’s Lynn and believe that this creates an opportunity for all elements of our community to come together and celebrate our diversity.”

Francis Bone, member of the LGBT+ cooperative board, added: “This event will showcase the skills and talents of the LGBT+ community and become a local movement for wider change.

“We’re proud to be a part of this organisation and look forward to our Pride Parade in August.”