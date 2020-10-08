DJ and presenter Simon Rowe realises a dream as Radio West Norfolk ready to launch

Well-known local DJ and presenter Simon Rowe has turned redundancy into a positive by launching his own radio station.

Radio West Norfolk begins broadcasting at 7am on Monday, November 2 - and on the mic will be the presenter familiar to many homes and workplaces throughout the district.

Simon spent 23 years at KL.FM but lost his job when Bauer Media bought the station and rebranded it earlier this year. So he decided to invest some of his redundancy money to scratch a long-term itch.

Simon Rowe will be broadcasting Radio West Norfolk from the spare bedroom at his Lynn home, from where he operated for KL.FM during lockdown (42611492)

“It’s something I’ve wanted to do for a long time but thought ‘that will never happen’. But the more I’ve thought about it, I’ve said why not give it a go?” said Simon.

“There’s never going to be another time where I have three or four months and a spare bit of money to do it.

“I’m certain that it will be successful and we will have a good time doing it.”

Eleven presenters - all of whom are local and have previously been on the radio in West Norfolk - have agreed to be part of Simon’s project on a voluntary basis.

It’s his hope that listeners and advertisers will support the venture and, potentially, Radio West Norfolk could be broadcasting on DAB in future. For now, it will be available on several other platforms such as smart speaker, Fire TV and Fire Stick, app, and online via myTuner Radio and Get Me Radio.

“It will be friendly, familiar voices, fun, upbeat, lively and, most importantly, locally relevant,” said Simon. “We’ll be out and about in the community. It’ll be a lot of what people loved and remembered from the last 23 years.

“KL.FM was a big part of my life but it won’t be KL.FM - we want to be Radio West Norfolk.”

He had help from friend Wayne Fysh with branding, but all of the research, sales calls and production have been by Simon and he’s excited to see it come together early next month.