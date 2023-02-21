DNA tests carried out on a litter of seven puppies have come back with startling results.

Staff at the RSPCA West Norfolk branch in Tilney All Saints decided to carry out the test on the pups, which were born at the rescue centre, to see which breed the father could have been.

Mum Darla is a German Shepherd, but as she was found straying, the staff at the Eau Brink Rehoming Centre had no idea what the breeding history was for her pups, who were born just before Christmas.

Darla's puppies who are up for adoption (62532142)

So staff decided to do a DNA test on the pups to give them an idea of how big they might grow.

But when the results of the tests came back, they were in for a bit of a surprise.

Carl Saunders, general manager, said: “Darla is a gorgeous German Shepherd and a fantastic mum to her seven pups - but we just didn’t know anything about the dad.

The pups are thought to be 28% German shepherd dog, 23% chihuahua, 9% West Highland white terrier, 8% Staffordshire bull terrier, and a whole host of other dog breeds. (62532146)

“We decided to get some DNA tests done on the pups, just so we could at least advise potential adopters as to what size these pups grow up into. When they are little it can prove quite difficult to know, but it’s important potential adopters have all the information possible about what they’re taking on and the commitment involved.

“We just had no idea what her pups were going to turn out like, so that’s why we did the DNA. we didn’t know if the dad was a Great Dane or Chihuahua!

One of the puppies up for adoption (62532144)

“However, looking at these results we STILL don’t know! There were all kinds of breeds mentioned in the DNA result, everything from a chihuahua, terriers, spaniels, labradors, a husky and even a pomeranian!

“So the best we can advise people is that these pups are likely to be German Shepherd cross terrier types.”

Results found the pup’s ancestry included 28% German shepherd dog, 23% chihuahua, 9% West Highland white terrier, 8% Staffordshire bull terrier, and a whole host of other dog breeds.

Darla's puppies who are up for adoption (62532148)

Carl added: “It was all quite the surprise. However, we did tests on another litter of pups who were also born at the centre and their mum was also a stray, and their results were far more straight forward.

“While we know these kinds of tests are never 100% accurate, it is helpful when we have no idea on the father’s breeding to give potential adopters an idea of what type of dog the pups will grow into.

“It is also very interesting for us to see as well. None of us expected so many different breeds to come back for Darla’s pups.”

German Sheppard Darla with her seven puppies (62532153)

The centre has recently had a puppy boom and at one point had 19 puppies at the centre. Now, almost all have been reserved and have new homes.

Darla has also got her own forever home lined up, while only three of her pups – Fran, Bronte and Darwin – are still yet to find a family.

They are two girls and a boy and were born on December 21, 2022 and are now ready to leave for their forever homes. They have all had their first vaccines, worming and flea treatment.

One of the puppies ready for their forever home (62532150)

The branch is looking for owners who are committed to owning a puppy and understand the chaos that a puppy will bring to their day to day life. Owners must also have the time to carry out their training and have time to spend with the puppy, especially in the beginning.

You can apply by completing the relevant online adoption form, fill in the required boxes on screen and then click send at the bottom to send to the RSPCA branch

Alternatively please call the RSPCA branch office on 01553 618889 during opening hours (Monday - Saturday, 11am-3pm, closed Wednesdays) and complete a form over the phone.

The RSPCA suspects there will be quite a few applications so urges potential adopters to be patient.