The Mayor’s Business Awards will be here before you know it, so if you haven’t already, make sure to get nominating!

This week, we’re focusing on the Apprentice or Trainee of the Year award, sponsored by Greenyard, one of the largest fruit and vegetable companies in the world.

This award is for the rising stars of tomorrow and is open to anybody aged 35 or under and has made an exceptional contribution to their workplace and demonstrate commitment to personal development, dedication to career progression and outstanding levels of success.

Mayor's Business Awards

If you think you deserve the apprentice or trainee of the year award or know somebody who is worthy of it, you can enter by visiting the Mayor’s Business Awards website.

Categories for 2023 include Apprentice/Trainee of the Year (sponsored by Greenyard), Business Innovation (Metcalfe Copeman & Pettefar solicitors), Customer Care (UPP), Employee of the Year (MARS), Independent Retailer (Bank House), Leisure & Tourism (Complete Commercial Finance), Environmental Champion (Borough Council of King’s Lynn and West Norfolk), King’s Lynn Champion (Discover King’s Lynn) and Small Business of the Year (Mapus-Smith & Lemmon LLP).

And finally, there’s the Mayor’s Business of the Year award, which is sponsored by headline sponsor, the Borough Council of King’s Lynn and West Norfolk.

2022 King's Lynn Mayors Business Awards In Association with The Lynn News. (59923564)

The Mayor’s Business Awards are held on Friday, March 3 at Alive’s Corn Exchange Theatre and Cinema.

The black tie event was established back in 1989 by former Mayor Cllr Les Daubney.

Nominations close on Friday, November 18 and you can enter view all categories by visiting www.mayorsbusinessawards.co.uk

Make sure to get your nominations in soon!