Do you know who should be the best in the West for Mayor’s Business Awards 2019?

If you think you know a company or person that is among West Norfolk’s best, then now is the time to tell us about them.

Nominations are already coming in for the Mayor’s Business Awards 2019, in association with the Lynn News, which will be staged at the Lynn Corn Exchange on Friday, March 1.

The most prestigious award to be presented on the night is the Mayor’s Business of the Year, which is sponsored by the borough council itself.

The category is open to a business that has been trading for more than three years and has a minimum of five employees.

The winner will need to show evidence of business growth, a commitment to the local community, a business strategy and vision for the next three to five years.

The council is also looking for a firm that can business who can provide evidence of strong performance in marketing and promotion, innovation and development, growing new markets, staff training and development, performance management and good environmental practices.

The award is one of nine which will be presented during the ceremony and you can nominate the people and companies who you think deserve to be recognised right now.

The other award categories, with their sponsors, are Small Business of the Year, sponsored by MapusSmith & Lemmon; Business Person of the Year, sponsored by Brown and Co; Business Innovation; Apprentice/Trainee of the Year, sponsored by Carter Accommodation; Independent Retailer, sponsored by Agrimech; Leisure and Tourism and Employee of the Year, sponsored by the Lynn News.

When you’re ready to put forward your favourites, simply head to our dedicated website, www.mayorsbusinessawards.co.uk, to submit your nominations.

There, you will find all the details of the criteria for each category and the form through to submit entries.

Nominations will close at 5pm on Friday, November 30, and the winners will be chosen by judges except for the Employee of the Year, which will be decided by a vote of Lynn News readers in the new year.