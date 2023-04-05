A teenager coming out of an evening screening at the Majestic Cinema became a target of an assault.

Police are appealing for help to identify a man after an incident at the cinema in Lynn's town centre.

On Friday, March 17 a teenage boy was grabbed and pushed to the floor inside the cinema as an evening screening came to an end.

Have you seen this man? Police want to speak to him in connection with a incident at Lynn's Magestic Cinema. Photo: Norfolk Police

He sustained a lump to the head and his mobile phone was damaged. The boy’s friend was also threatened by the suspect.

Officers have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

Anyone who recognises the man or has information about the incident is asked to contact PC Matthew Denyer at Norfolk Police on 101 quoting crime number 36/19967/23 or via matthew.denyer@norfolk.police.uk.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.