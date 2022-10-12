Dobbies Garden Centre is looking to spread the spirit of Christmas in Lynn with its festive Not Your Average Community campaign, in partnership with Needlefresh.

The garden centre is inviting charitable groups to get in touch and help the Dobbies team donate Nordmann Fir Christmas trees to four worthy causes.

A Christmas tree is the classic centrepiece, not just in the home, but in schools, community centres, churches and other charity centres.

Dobbies is committed to sustainability and all the real Christmas trees sold are grown from specially selected seeds, taken from hand-picked cones which have been left to dry and nurtured into seedlings.

Nominations can be submitted via dobbies.com by filling out a simple form. Deadline for submissions is Monday, October. For more information or to submit an entry, visit: www.dobbies.com/not-your-

average-community