Docking fundraiser Gavin English receives special thank you after raising £50,000 for King's Lynn hospital

A man from Docking has been given a special thank you for raising more than £50,000 for patients at Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

Gavin English, who has been fundraising in his wife Frances’ memory since 2013, has been presented with a certificate by acting chairman David Thomason to mark his achievement.

Just before her death, Frances tasked Gavin with selling her clothes to give something back to the Macmillan Cancer Care and Treatment Fund at the QEH.

QEH fundraising executive Laurence Morlaàs with Gavin English and acting chairman David Thomason. Picture: SUBMITTED. (5184726)

Since then he has been selling clothes at car boot sales along with fundraising at supermarkets, which has helped him raise more than £50,000 for the hospital.

Gavin said: “To make this amount of money is incredible. The thing I am most proud of is that not a single penny goes on expenses or administration – it all goes to the hospital.

“I am pleased to have raised more than £50,000 but I never set myself a target. I have noticed that the fundraising total doesn’t creep up, it leaps up.

“People are incredibly generous in their support and donations. One thing I have noticed is that this charity belongs to the people as much as it is mine.

“Frances was the inspiration for this charity as she wanted me to sell her clothes.”

Gavin began fundraising just a few months after Frances had lost her battle to cancer in September 2013.

So far this year Gavin has attended 270 car boot sales along with 110 supermarket days. He also has another 15 collection days at supermarkets planned in the run-up to Christmas.

He has also penned two books, entitled The Last Waltz and The Last Waltz – The Sequel, with all proceeds also going to the hospital.

Mr Thomason said: “We would like to thank Gavin and all of the people in West Norfolk, Fenland and North Norfolk for their generous support.”