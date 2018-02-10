Docking ready for Mini-Gear run

The countdown is on for this year’s GEAR 10k in Lynn on Sunday, May 6.

A popular race day feature – supported by Bespak – is Mini GEAR, a 1.2 mile family fun run which starts in Tuesday Market Place shortly before the 10K gets under way.

And thanks to Bespak’s sponsorship, race organiser Run For All has 150 free school places to give away. Each school can apply for 10 places, to be allocated on a first come-first served basis. Schools should email info@runforall.com and say how many places they would like.

Jacqui Easter, Docking Primary School’s PE lead, said: “We encourage a greater take up of exercise both in school and after school clubs. The Mini GEAR provides all children regardless of their ability the opportunity to take part in a fun 1.2 mile run. They can run alongside parents and staff creating a feeling of great team spirit.

“We have several parents signing up for the 10K Great East Anglian Run which goes a long way in inspiring our children at Docking. We think it’s a fantastic event.”

Pictured above are back row, left to right, Jacqui Easter, Linda Laing, teaching assistant, Run for All’s Georgia Haverstone, Tammy Green, from one of this year’s GEAR charity partners, Scotty’s Little Soldiers and Bespak finance director Andrew Dawson

To enter the Mini GEAR go to https://www.runforall.com/events/fun-runs/mini-gear/