Docking’s Gavin continues grand efforts for cancer care cause

A man from Docking has shown his continued commitment to a hospital unit after presenting them with a cheque for more than £5,000.

Gavin English, who has raised more than £41,000 for the Macmillan Cancer Care and Treatment Centre at Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital since 2013, presented the funds to the hospital on Wednesday.

The fundraiser gathered £5,000 from car boot sales and supermarket collections before Christmas and at the beginning of this year, and a further £330 was collected from Waitrose in Swaffham thanks to their Community Matters green tag collection.

“We get wonderful support from Waitrose’s customers, they have supported us over the last few years,” he said.

Mr English has raised funds for the hospital since the death of his wife Frances in 2013.

Her last wish was for him to sell her clothes in order to help the centre that cared for her during her own illness.

Since then, he has completed many supermarket collections, sold items at car boot sales and collected things offered for sale by members of the public.

To fundraise further, he also wrote a book called The Last Waltz about his life with Frances, which was followed up by a second volume called The Last Waltz – The Sequel: Three Years On last year.

Mr English received an award from the QEH in 2016 for his fundraising efforts and says he will continue his car boot sales and supermarket collections this year.