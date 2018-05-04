Doctor Foster writer examines friendship in Westacre Theatre production

Playful and mischievous like an old-fashioned comedy double act, ‘An Intervention’ by writer of TV’s Doctor Foster Mike Bartlett is about two best mates who, like chalk and cheese, are always arguing.

Westacre Theatre presents this provocative play for just two nights on May 11 and 12.

Intervention

A controversial and perceptive look at friendship in its many forms, it openly questions our responsibilities as friends who sometimes let each other down.

It’s about being mutually supportive and needing to look after each other which we all understand.

But it also asks when and how should one friend step in and help another – if at all.

This play follows the opening up of a fracture in their long-lasting friendship and its final falling-apart.

With shared lives and jokes, these two pals realise they may not be as close as they thought.

To book for a performance that reflects life in the real world, please visit the website www.westacretheatre.com or call the theatre on 01760 755800.