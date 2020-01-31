Themed day is just what the Doctor ordered
After seeing the work of a Gaywood school on social media, a team from BBC television show Doctor Who turned up for a special themed day last week.
Howard Junior School has a dedicated Doctor Who corridor, complete with flashing lights, Tardis style door and photos of previous Doctors, leading to its Inspire Suite where pupils learn digital skills.
After seeing this, staff at the Doctor Who Magazine and script writers for the television show arrived at the school on Friday to share literacy and interview advice.
The team brought a real Dalek used on the BBC show as well as props for staff and pupils to see, who were dressed up as characters from the show.
Headteacher Greg Hill said: “It was unique and has never been done before in Norfolk, having a real Dalek that was used on the Television show.
“To have the Dalek roaming around the school and for professionals to bring the equipment from London was incredible.”
Mr Hill said Doctor Who can inspire the children and celebrates diversity, referring to actress Jodie Whittaker being the first female Doctor.
He continued: “We are a tech school so this fits into our ethos and thinking.
“The children dressed up and were brilliant with the efforts that went into their costumes.”
