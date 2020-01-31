After seeing the work of a Gaywood school on social media, a team from BBC television show Doctor Who turned up for a special themed day last week.

Howard Junior School has a dedicated Doctor Who corridor, complete with flashing lights, Tardis style door and photos of previous Doctors, leading to its Inspire Suite where pupils learn digital skills.

After seeing this, staff at the Doctor Who Magazine and script writers for the television show arrived at the school on Friday to share literacy and interview advice.

Pupils as Dr Who Characters at Howard Junior School

The team brought a real Dalek used on the BBC show as well as props for staff and pupils to see, who were dressed up as characters from the show.

Headteacher Greg Hill said: “It was unique and has never been done before in Norfolk, having a real Dalek that was used on the Television show.

“To have the Dalek roaming around the school and for professionals to bring the equipment from London was incredible.”

Headteacher Greg Hill is pictured on the far right with pupils as Dr Who Characters and the Dalek which was brought into the school by a BBC team

Mr Hill said Doctor Who can inspire the children and celebrates diversity, referring to actress Jodie Whittaker being the first female Doctor.

He continued: “We are a tech school so this fits into our ethos and thinking.

“The children dressed up and were brilliant with the efforts that went into their costumes.”

Pictured from left are Emma Cook (Dr Who Magazine), Ash Kirwan (Teacher) and Simon Guerrier (Dr Who Magazine writer)

