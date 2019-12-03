Doctor Who star backs Scotty's Little Soldiers

A well-known television personality has shown her support for a King's Lynn charity raising money for children whose parents were killed while serving in the armed forces.

Doctor Who actress Jodie Whittaker has backed the Bobble Hat Day this Friday, which is organised by the Lynn-based charity Scotty’s Little Soldiers.

Jodie said: “Scotty’s Little Soldiers is an amazing charity that supports the children of servicemen and women who have lost their lives. Bobble Hat Day on Friday, December 6 is a chance to show your support for these children. Wear a bobble hat and please text “BOBBLEHATDAY” to 70085 to donate just £3. Your generosity will make such a huge difference.”

Jodie Whittaker photographed for Scotty's Little Soldiers Tel: 08000 928 571 (23143978)

The star of Doctor Who and Broadchurch was photographed wearing her bobble hat by local photographer Paul Tibbs.

Founded by war widow Nikki Scott in 2010, Scotty’s Little Soldiers was set up in memory of Nikki’s husband and father to her two children, Corporal Lee Scott, after he was killed in Afghanistan in 2009.

This year so far, the charity has supported 400 bereaved Forces children across the UK, offering integral support when they need it the most.

Nikki continued: “The aim of Bobble Hat Day is to remind the children that the Scotty’s family is here for them. By wearing a bobble hat and texting ‘BOBBLEHATDAY’ to 70085 you can donate £3 that will go a long way in helping us continue to provide our members with the support they need.

"So, get your family, friends and colleagues together, wear your favourite bobble hats, take a selfie, and let’s help those children smile again.”

To take part in Scotty’s Bobble Hat Day, wear a bobble hat on Friday December 6 and text “BOBBLEHATDAY” to 70085 to donate £3 to Scotty’s Little Soldiers. Standard message rates apply.

You can also donate online at visitinghttp://scottyslittlesoldiers.co.uk/bobblehatday/.

Various businesses and groups within the area have already shown their support for the cause including the Lynn News.

Photos can be shared on social media platforms using the hashtag #BobbleHatDay.

