Council leaders have backed plans to apply for £4m funding from the National Lottery Heritage Fund (NLHF) in order to secure the survival of a historic Lynn theatre.

Members of West Norfolk Council cabinet agreed an expression of interest would be submitted for St George's Guildhall where it is believed William Shakespeare performed.

Deputy leader and portfolio holder for culture, heritage and health, Elizabeth Nockolds, invited the cabinet to support her in submitting the request to the NLHF.

Inside St George's Guildhall on King Street in Lynn

She said: "The guildhall is one of the most important attractions for King's Lynn's future and brings colour and art to the town, as well as encouraging more people to visit."

The council is working with various stakeholders to secure the future of the oldest working theatre in the United Kingdom including the Department for Education and Norfolk Museums Service.

Green Party councillor Michael de Whalley asked for the draft document to the NLHF to include "significant revisions" rather than minor amendments, which Mrs Nockolds accepted.

During the meeting on Wednesday, the cabinet agreed to the expression of interest which would not only secure the site's long-term future but also carry out vital repairs.

Leader of the council Brian Long said: "We have to work within their rules as they are granting quite a lot of money.

"We will do what we have to do because we want to receive the funding."

The future of the Guildhall has been uncertain ever since a multi-million pound bid for Heritage Lottery funding to restore the site was turned down in March 2017.

Speaking after the meeting, Ivor Rowlands, the chairman of the Shakespeare's Guildhall Trust, said: "We are not confident, but we are hopeful.

"The key point from the meeting is that a significant amount of work on expression of interest is being held, and we believe there is a very credible document to put forward."

Mrs Nockolds said it normally takes about 20 days for the NLHF to sift through the document, then a full application may be submitted.