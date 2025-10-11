A man accused of owning an XL Bully which attacked a dog walker and his cockapoo is set to face trial.

Michael Taylor, 38, of Kingcup in North Lynn, appeared at the town’s magistrates’ court on Thursday, where he denied owning the breed and being in charge of a dangerously out-of-control dog which caused injury.

The court heard how on February 12 this year, the victim was with his cockapoo in Swaffham when he was allegedly approached by Taylor and his two dogs, which were not on leads.

An XL Bully-type dog. Picture: iStock

The man claims the defendant’s dogs attacked his own, and as he tried to get them away, he was bitten on the hand.

Solicitor Charlotte Winchester, mitigating for Taylor, said his defence will be based on the argument that “he was not involved” and was actually at home at the time of the incident.

Police confiscated Taylor’s two dogs, and they have remained in their custody ever since.

A trial is set to take place on July 21 next year, back at Lynn Magistrates’ Court.

