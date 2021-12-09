A mum tried to film the tender moment her baby kicked out in her tummy for the first time - only to capture her dog dragging his bum along the ground in the background.

Charlotte Mair, 25, was 22 weeks pregnant when she felt her baby kick so hard that you could see her bump moving, so grabbed her phone.

Just as she hit record, her beloved cocker spaniel Digby came past dragging his bum along the floor.

Charlotte, from Lynn, said: "It was meant to be a special moment, something I would have treasured into the future, and something I would have sent to my mum and mother-in-law as they would of loved to have seen the kicks.

"We had been out for a walk five minutes before the video in which it was wet out, I think it was just a way of drying all areas which was unfortunately on my rug in the middle of a meant to be magical video.

"When it happened I think you can just hear me saying ‘oh, lovely Digby’ as it isn’t the most pleasant part of being a dog owner.

"But I also realised straight away I had a comedy gold moment on video!"

Digby, Charlotte, Joe and Isaac. (53618928)

She laughed over the video with husband Joe Mair, 26, and their one-year-old son Isaac, before posting it on TikTok.

Manager Charlotte said: "My mum even said she watched it multiple times because it made her laugh so much.

"I was speechless when it started to go viral but I never expected even then for it to do as well as it did.

"It is the most viewed video I have posted by far and has got so many positive comments."

The video was filmed on November 30 2021 at 7:30pm.