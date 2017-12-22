Dog wishes for his own home this Christmas

An animal charity is appealing for help to find retired racing dogs permanent homes.

The Greyhound Trust, which rehomes thousands of retired racing greyhounds every year, is asking West Norfolk residents for their help in securing Sergio and Reece forever homes.

Sergio, who has been in the charity’s care for almost two years, was left with a deformed leg from an injury which failed to heal properly.

But after travelling around the UK for specialist vet visits, Sergio is now on the road to recovery and seeking a forever home.

A spokesperson said: “Sergio travelled across the UK to a specialist vet, who carried out life-changing surgery to give Sergio the quality of life he deserves. He is now with one of our volunteer foster families working on his recovery.

“Despite it all, Sergio is a happy, loving, and affectionate greyhound – blessed with the greyhound traits of a gentle nature, calm temperament, and devoted loyalty that have made them a favourite breed from the Egyptians to King Canute.” The charity is also looking after Reece, a four-year-old “whose number one Christmas wish is to find a home of his own”.

A spokesperson said: “He is a very laid back boy who likes nothing more than a good long snooze after his walk.

“He is very friendly and affectionate, walks nicely on the lead and gets on well with all the other greyhounds.

“This lovely lad keeps missing out on a home mainly due to his colour and his little grey face, but Reece would make a fabulous pet and he can’t wait for his turn to be chosen and taken home.”