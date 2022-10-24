Firefighters rescued several animals as they battled a house blaze in Lynn at the weekend.

Crews were sent to the fire on Dobby Drive at about 11.56am on Saturday, where they saved five dogs as well as some cats.

The firefighters used pet oxygen masks to help two of the dogs recover from smoke inhalation.

Firefighters rescued five dogs from a house fire on Dobby Drive in Lynn on Saturday. Picture: Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service

A post on the Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service Facebook page said: "This weekend we attended a house fire in King's Lynn where we rescued five dogs and cats.

"We deployed our Pet Oxygen Masks to bring two dogs around safely after the fire. #AnimalRescue"

A fire service spokesperson said crews from Lynn and Heacham were sent to the scene.

"Crews wore breathing apparatus and used main jets and hose reel jets and ladders to extinguish the fire," they said.

"A thermal imaging camera was used to check for hot spots."

Firefighters started leaving the scene at about 1pm.