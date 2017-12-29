Dogs lend a paw in Hunstanton to animals in need

A bucket collection held by friends of canine tourist guide, The Barking Bugle, at Hunstanton’s Tesco store saw £510 raised for PACT Animal Sanctuary.

Generous shoppers not only raised money for the homeless animals, but also donated two full trolleys of food.

Frodo Cavalier, editor of The Barking Bugle, said: “We were absolutely overwhelmed by the amount received. We are delighted to be able to make such a large contribution to help neglected, injured and abandoned animals. Our thanks to Tesco.”