This year the Pandora Project, based in Lynn, will celebrate its tenth anniversary.

The charity, established in 2013, was set up to provide emotional and practical support to women affected by domestic abuse in West Norfolk.

Since 2013, the charity’s services have expanded to supporting children and young people, running groups including their own eight-week recovery programme called Open the Box and providing safe accommodation.

At last year's event, guests gave generously at the auction with £1,785 being raised from 13 donated items.Photo credit: Keith Osborn Photography.

As a charity, they are reliant on funding to continue the important work they do and throughout the year hold various fundraising events to support this.

This year, they start their fundraising with International Women’s Day movie night at the Majestic Cinema on Wednesday, March 8, showing the film Hidden Figures.

In May, they will be hosting a charity ball at Knights Hill Hotel on Saturday, May 20.

Last year’s event raised raised a total of £1,785 at a black-tie event at the Duke’s Head Hotel with an auction and various games where guests could win prizes.

Magician Josh Maddocks entertained the guests and this year’s event aims to be equally as glitzy.

In July the charity will be hosting a bingo night at Reffley community hall.

Tracy Mahoney, Pandora Project’s founder and chief executive officer, said: “I am extremely proud of the Pandora team and the fantastic outcomes they have achieved over the last ten years.

“When we first started there was no support available for women in West Norfolk and, together, we have built a very impactful service, touching the lives of so many women and children in the area.

“Women have the right to live free from abuse, to recover from their past trauma and to move on to a happy and positive future.”

The ball will no doubt be extra special as the charity celebrates a decade of existence.