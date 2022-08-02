Home   News   Article

King's Lynn domestic abuse charity mark ninth year

By Jenny Beake
Published: 16:38, 02 August 2022
 | Updated: 16:39, 02 August 2022

A domestic abuse charity that supports women and children in West Norfolk, North Norfolk and Swaffham will mark their ninth year since the organisation was founded.

The Pandora Project will be celebrating with an afternoon tea fundraiser co-hosted with the Bank House

The event will be held at The Place in New Conduit Street on Tuesday, September 6 from 2.30pm until 4.30pm

Tickets are £15 and spaces are limited and everyone is welcome to attend.

For further information visit www.pandoraproject.org.uk/events

