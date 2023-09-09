Some touching schemes are up and running to help a charity mark its tenth anniversary in style.

Volunteers at the Lynn-based Pandora Project, which offers support to women, children and young people affected by domestic abuse, are marking a decade of important work in the town.

This month, they are inviting salons and nail bars across the borough to ‘Paint it Purple’ and raise awareness of their work.

Artist Lucy Watson has created a special card to mark the Pandora Project's tenth anniversary

This is the third year this scheme has taken place – and those involved are decorating their salons purple and putting up window displays, purple bunting, flowers and balloons.

They are also promoting the colour purple to clients receiving hair and nail treatments, and have pledged to make a donation to the charity with each treatment.

A spokesperson for Pandora Project said: “At Pandora Project, we recognise the importance of educating and empowering those working within the beauty industry and acknowledge the vital role that they play in raising awareness of domestic abuse and supporting women who are experiencing it.

The commemorative card from Lucy Watson Art

“Paint it Purple is a fun way of raising awareness about an important issue and showing support to those experiencing it.”

Following the month campaign, volunteers will be holding online domestic abuse awareness training for the beauty industry in October. Training will teach people how to spot the signs and how to handle a disclosure of abuse incidents.

Emily Chaplin, a stylist at the Lynn-based Boldero and Filby salon, said: “When clients visit Boldero and Filby we would like them to consider our salon a safe place.

“We hear many life stories both happy and sad, it is so important that the stylists know how to support those who are vulnerable. We are very proud to support the Paint it Purple Pandora project for another year.”

Meanwhile, Lucy Watson from Lucy Watson Art has designed and created a greetings card based on the Greek myth ‘Pandora’s Box’ to mark the anniversary.

The illustration, depicting hope springing up, growth and nature, pays tribute the work that Pandora does – with a message of ‘there is always hope’.

Lucy will donate 10% from the sale of every card to the Pandora Project in celebration of its milestone anniversary.

She said: “I’m so delighted to have designed a greeting card to mark Pandora Project’s tenth anniversary.

“Ten per cent of proceeds from the card will go to the charity, and it means so much to me to be able to do something small to support the organisation, as the work they do is so important and impactful.”

To place an order, people can visit www.lucywatsonart.com