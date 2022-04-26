A King's Lynn charity who support women and children that have experienced domestic abuse has been presented with an award.

Pandora Project are recognised for work during the pandemic with the blue plaque which has been given to numerous businesses and venues in West Norfolk.

The plaque is in recognition of the many inspirational stories when communities and charities came together to support others during the pandemic.

A blue plaque has been presented to the Pandora Project for their work during the pandemic. (56211191)

The brainchild of the Lord Lieutenant of Norfolk, Lady Dannatt, she much wanted to mark this and commissioned these commemorative plaques.

The design incorporates the skills of a recent graduate from Norwich University of the Arts, Ruby Douglass, and the wording from a team at Norwich’s National Centre for Writing.

The cost of the project has been covered by generous sponsorship from Adnams, the Red Socks Charitable Trust, the Geoffrey Watling Charity, the Pennycress Trust, the Kip and Alison Bertram Trust and the Sybil Cholmondeley Trust.

A spokesperson for Pandora Project said: "We are delighted that the work of The Pandora Project has been recognised in this way by The Lord Lieutenant

"We feel honoured to receive this commemorative plaque and to be recognised for the work we do to support women and children across Norfolk who have been affected by domestic abuse."