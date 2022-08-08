A campaign to bring awareness to domestic abuse will return for its second year this autumn.

The Pandora Project will see their paint it purple campaign come back in September.

Its aim is to bring attention to women who may need to be signposted to the charity, inviting salons and nail bars across Lynn to paint it purple for Pandora.

Pandora Project - shortlisted for Lynn News Charity of the Year 2020 (54044722)

A spokesperson for Pandora Project said: "At Pandora Project, we recognise the importance of educating and empowering those working within the beauty industry and acknowledge the vital role that they play in raising awareness of domestic abuse and supporting women who are experiencing it.

"Paint it Purple is a fun way of raising awareness about an important issue and showing support to those experiencing it."

As well as celebrating its ninth birthday, as part of their month-long celebrations, the charity will work alongside hair salons and nail bars to raise awareness of what they do to support women and children affected by domestic abuse.

Pandora Project's Paint it Purple campaign is throughout September (49662598)

During the month of September, Pandora Project are asking salons to join in by decorating their salons purple.

Last year saw some amazing window displays with purple bunting, flowers and balloons with salon staff promoting the colour purple to clients for their hair and nails and pledging to make a donation to Pandora with each treatment.

Local beautician Claire from Indulge Beauty West Winch is involved in Paint it Purple in September with Body Shop Manager Caroline Groves. (50567845)

The Town Hall was also lit up purple in support of the project with events taking place to bring attention to the issue of domestic abuse.

The Pandora Project recognises the essential role of educating and empowering those in the beauty industry, in raising awareness of domestic abuse and supporting those who experience it and survive it.

Following the month-long campaign, the charity will be holding online domestic abuse awareness training for the beauty industry in October which will include how to spot the signs and how to handle a disclosure.

Purfleet Studio hair and beauty salon, Church Street, Lynn are painting it purple this September in support of Pandora Project. (50989715)

Purfleet Studio hair and beauty salon have a purple window display to highlight awareness of domestic abuse charity Pandora Project. (50799078)

The Pandora Project light up the Town Hall in Lynn purple, in their September Paint It Purple campaign to highlight domestic abuse. (52556092)

Visit info@pandoraproject.org.uk for further information.