A Lynn man has been jailed after committing a raft of offences including domestic assault and possessing a blade in public.

Adam Jones, 34, of no fixed address, has also been handed a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) restricting his consumption of alcohol.

He appeared at Norwich Magistrates’ Court on Friday and was handed the CBO, which will last for three years.

Lynn man Adam Jones has been jailed and handed a Criminal Behaviour Order. Picture: Norfolk Police

He was sentenced to six months imprisonment after pleading guilty to possession of a bladed article, as well as a further two months imprisonment - to run concurrently - after admitting six charges of assaulting an emergency worker and three counts of domestic assault.

The conditions in Jones’s CBO state that he must not:

- Consume alcohol in a public place other than a licensed premises

- Be in possession of any open or opened vessel containing alcohol in a public place

Sgt Donna Wiseman, from Norfolk Police’s Operational Partnership Team in West Norfolk, said: “It is important that we use all the options available to us when dealing with prolific offenders.

“The use of Criminal Behaviour Orders shows that we and our partners will not allow people to continue offending when their behaviour results in significant harm to the public.”