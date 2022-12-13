King's Lynn's College of West Anglia staff awards presented
The annual College of West Anglia staff awards saw 36 accolades given for a variety of outstanding work, including teaching excellence, management and lifetime achievement awards.
Joint winners of the Employee of the Year award were Domminie Wright and Kelly-Ann Neale, lecturers in Health and Social Care. They both took home a second award for Excellence in Teaching and Learning.
Domminie said: “I was delighted to receive the award. It is certainly nice to have the success of the T-levels acknowledged.
“Kelly and I have found this an exciting challenge and are passionate about delivering a new programme of study in the Health and Social Care department, which focuses specifically on supporting students to progress onto health professions.”
Kelly-Ann added: “I was thrilled to receive the award. I am always proud to work for the college and look forward to developing the T-Level Health course further to bring even more opportunities for young people.”
Principal David Pomfret said: “We have recognised the outstanding achievements of the brilliant staff who work at the college and contribute massively to its success through their diversity of roles.”
List of winners and runners-up:
Lifetime Achievement Awards
(25 years service)
Anna Perryman – Student Mentor; Peter Klohn – Cleaner; Jenny Mitchelson – Cleaner; Paul Ebbens – TSO Art & Design; Paula Avey – Lecturer in Computing; Julie Robinson – Student Welfare Manager; Julie Lawrence – Lecturer in Sport.
Excellence in Teaching & Learning
Winners – Carl Bramham – Lecturer in maths; Domminie Wright and Kelly-Ann Neale – Lecturers in Care; Michael Heathcote – Lecturer in Construction. Runners-up – Tim Burgess – Lecturer in Engineering and Electrical; Ewan Paton – Lecturer in Art & Design; Caroline Sadler – Lecturer in Animal Care.
Business Support Employee of the Year
Winners – Jodie Caseley – Safeguarding and Welfare Officer; Joanne Ireland – Payroll Officer. Runners-up – Sharon House – Management Accountant.
Team of the Year
Winner – Sport; Runner-up – CIS.
New Employee of the Year
Winner – John Kramarchuk – Part-time Lecturer in Performing Arts and Music; Runner-up – Olivia Hamlet – Marketing Coordinator – PR and Events.
Special Award for Outstanding Contribution during the last Academic Year
Winner – Daisy Smalley – Learning Enhancement Lead; Runner-up – Aimee Symonds – Hummingbirds Coordinator.
Support in the Learning Environment
Winner – John Matthews – Learner Support Officer; Runners-up – Tracy Challis – Former Skills Tutor – Animal Care; Steph Sands – Teaching Support Officer – Art & Design
Unsung Hero
Winner – Wendy Burman – Cleaner KL. Runners-up – Monique Campbell – Catering Assistant, Cibele De Carvalho – Teaching Support Officer - Hospitality.
Use of IT
Winner – Hannah Mann – Lecturer in Care. Runner-up – Caroline Greyson – Lecturer in Public Protection Services.
Community Engagement
Winner – Luke Byron – Marketing Coordinator – Schools Liaison. Runner-up – Kate Newstead and Emma Pewter– Equestrian Centre Coordinator and Programme Manager - Equine.
Leadership Award
Winner – Julie Robinson – Student Welfare Manager. Runner-up – Michelle Blake – Marketing Manager.
Employees of the Year
Winners - Domminie Wright and Kelly-Ann Neale.