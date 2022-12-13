The annual College of West Anglia staff awards saw 36 accolades given for a variety of outstanding work, including teaching excellence, management and lifetime achievement awards.

Joint winners of the Employee of the Year award were Domminie Wright and Kelly-Ann Neale, lecturers in Health and Social Care. They both took home a second award for Excellence in Teaching and Learning.

Domminie said: “I was delighted to receive the award. It is certainly nice to have the success of the T-levels acknowledged.

CWA staff award winners with principal David Pomfret and chair of governors Gill Rejzl

“Kelly and I have found this an exciting challenge and are passionate about delivering a new programme of study in the Health and Social Care department, which focuses specifically on supporting students to progress onto health professions.”

Kelly-Ann added: “I was thrilled to receive the award. I am always proud to work for the college and look forward to developing the T-Level Health course further to bring even more opportunities for young people.”

Principal David Pomfret said: “We have recognised the outstanding achievements of the brilliant staff who work at the college and contribute massively to its success through their diversity of roles.”

CWA staff award winners with principal David Pomfret and chair of governors Gill Rejzl

List of winners and runners-up:

Lifetime Achievement Awards

(25 years service)

Anna Perryman – Student Mentor; Peter Klohn – Cleaner; Jenny Mitchelson – Cleaner; Paul Ebbens – TSO Art & Design; Paula Avey – Lecturer in Computing; Julie Robinson – Student Welfare Manager; Julie Lawrence – Lecturer in Sport.

CWA Principal David Pomfret hosts the Staff Awards

Excellence in Teaching & Learning

Winners – Carl Bramham – Lecturer in maths; Domminie Wright and Kelly-Ann Neale – Lecturers in Care; Michael Heathcote – Lecturer in Construction. Runners-up – Tim Burgess – Lecturer in Engineering and Electrical; Ewan Paton – Lecturer in Art & Design; Caroline Sadler – Lecturer in Animal Care.

CWA pricipal David Pomfret with employee of the year winners, Domminie Wright and Kelly-Ann Neale

Business Support Employee of the Year

Winners – Jodie Caseley – Safeguarding and Welfare Officer; Joanne Ireland – Payroll Officer. Runners-up – Sharon House – Management Accountant.

Team of the Year

Winner – Sport; Runner-up – CIS.

New Employee of the Year

Winner – John Kramarchuk – Part-time Lecturer in Performing Arts and Music; Runner-up – Olivia Hamlet – Marketing Coordinator – PR and Events.

Special Award for Outstanding Contribution during the last Academic Year

Winner – Daisy Smalley – Learning Enhancement Lead; Runner-up – Aimee Symonds – Hummingbirds Coordinator.

Support in the Learning Environment

Winner – John Matthews – Learner Support Officer; Runners-up – Tracy Challis – Former Skills Tutor – Animal Care; Steph Sands – Teaching Support Officer – Art & Design

Unsung Hero

Winner – Wendy Burman – Cleaner KL. Runners-up – Monique Campbell – Catering Assistant, Cibele De Carvalho – Teaching Support Officer - Hospitality.

Use of IT

Winner – Hannah Mann – Lecturer in Care. Runner-up – Caroline Greyson – Lecturer in Public Protection Services.

Community Engagement

Winner – Luke Byron – Marketing Coordinator – Schools Liaison. Runner-up – Kate Newstead and Emma Pewter– Equestrian Centre Coordinator and Programme Manager - Equine.

Leadership Award

Winner – Julie Robinson – Student Welfare Manager. Runner-up – Michelle Blake – Marketing Manager.

Employees of the Year

Winners - Domminie Wright and Kelly-Ann Neale.