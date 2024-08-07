A coastal council is urging visitors and residents not to feed the gulls which flock to the town.

Hunstanton Town Council has said this is to protect the birds, the environment and the public as although it can seem harmless to feed the birds, it can have “significant consequences”.

“We understand that feeding gulls can seem like a fun activity, but it has serious repercussions,” said Robert Corby, the council’s environment chairperson.

“We urge everyone to enjoy the wildlife from a distance, gulls are a key part of our natural environment in Hunstanton, help them to thrive naturally and not become a nuisance by behaving responsibly with food.”

Gulls, which are protected under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981, are known to snatch food out of people’s hands which the council said can lead to injuries and distress, particularly if it is from children.

“Gulls which are regularly fed by humans can lose their natural fear of humans. The result is they expect to be fed when they see humans eating, the birds become overfamiliar and in some cases, this may even include snatching food directly from people’s hands.

“This can lead to injuries and distress, particularly among children. Human food is not the best diet for gulls and can cause health problems for the birds. Feeding gulls disrupts their natural foraging behaviour, potentially leading to local overpopulation. This can negatively affect other wildlife and the local ecosystem,” the council said this week as the busy summer season is underway.

Visitors to the seaside town are being urged not to give leftover food to the birds but to wrap it up and dispose it properly.

The message from the council is: “Enjoy wildlife responsibly: Observe gulls and other wildlife from a distance without feeding them. The young gulls fledge in August and it can be a joy to watch them learning to fly along the shoreline. By working together, we can ensure that our seaside remains a haven for wildlife that is a safe and enjoyable place for everyone.”