Lynn’s foodbank has said it has seen the number of people using the service soar over the past few months amid the cost of living crisis.

And with winter fast approaching, the foodbank is looking for donations to get through the colder months.

Project manager Helen Gilbert has also said that the foodbank has increased its opening days due to the demand for its services.

Helen Gilbert and Noel McGivern outside Lynn foodbanks base (60254315)

“From next week, we’ll be open five days a week – this winter is going to be the busiest winter ever,” she said.

“The price of food keeps going up dramatically this year. Last year a pint of milk in Lidl was 46p, now it’s 89p.”

Compared to last year, there has been a 70% increase in the number of people fed from Lynn’s foodbank, with Helen saying that 500 people came to use a foodbank last month.

Helen Gilbert and Noel McGivern say Lynn's foodbank is preparing for it's hardest winter yet

“Luckily, we haven’t run out of food for a long time. We’re astounded by the help that we already receive,” said Helen.

Nationally, there has been a 7% increase in the number of people donating to foodbanks. However, there has been a 30% rise in the need for foodbanks.

“We’re on the look out for more volunteers, especially ones with strong backs that can lift 10kg,” said Helen.

Lynn's foodbank are looking for more donations in the run up to winter

“A lot of people think that doing this requires a lot of chatting. In some senses it does, but it also requires a lot of physical work.”

Lynn foodbank gives out food parcels to people who have been referred to them through a variety of agencies and services such as GPs, housing associations and Citizens Advice.

“There are lots of places to go to get referred,” Helen said.

Donations inside of Lynn's foodbank

“Traditionally, older people are reluctant to use foodbanks.”

As well as food donations, foodbanks are also looking for monetary donations to help with fuel vouchers being given out to help with the energy crisis.

Helen said: “A lot of people are worried about their energy bills at the moment.

“Our target is to eventually work with other charities and end the need for foodbanks.”

Lynn’s foodbank is part of the Trussell Trust which runs a large network of foodbanks across the country, including those in Downham, Swaffham, Hunstanton and Fakenham.

Helen added: “November and December are our busiest months. We have the highest numbers of people using foodbanks then and it’s harder for people with Christmas coming up and some families have to buy their children winter coats. It all comes at the same time.”

Treasurer of Lynn’s foodbank Noel McGivern added: “We want to thank local people for donations, financial and food, the need keeps on growing.

“I worry that some people don’t want to use the foodbank, you have an image of an elderly couple struggling and huddled under a blanket trying to keep warm.

“The key is that we’re here for people, don’t starve, don’t freeze, we’re here.”

If you want to donate to Lynn’s foodbank, you can drop off donations to their base along the South Quay or visit various drop-off points based in supermarkets across Lynn.

To see an up to date list of what the foodbank needs, or offer your volunteering services, visit https://kingslynn.foodbank.org.uk/give-help/