Don’t worry, be happy, as survey returns high score in West Norfolk

People in King’s Lynn and West Norfolk have some of the highest levels of life satisfaction in the UK, according to a new survey from the Office for National Statistics.

The annual ONS survey, which covers the 12 months to the end of March, asked people aged 16 and over across the UK to rate four areas of their personal well-being.

Three of the areas - their happiness, life satisfaction and sense of the things they do in life being worthwhile - are ranked on a scale from zero to ten with ten being the highest.

The average life satisfaction score for respondents in West Norfolk was 8.12, one of the highest scores in the UK.

This compared to an average UK score of 7.69.

Overall, 88.97 per cent of people in the borough ranked their life satisfaction between seven and 10, meaning either high or very high, compared to 82.1 per cent in the UK.

The ‘least happy’ place in the whole UK according to the survey was just down the road in Fenland, where the score was just 6.7.

The survey said the most satisfied place in the UK this year was in Rushmoor, in Hampshire, where people gave a rank of 8.59.

For happiness, people in West Norfolk gave themselves an average score of 7.79, above the UK average of 7.52.

A fourth question in the survey asks respondents to rank how anxious they felt on the previous day, with zero being ‘not at all anxious’ and ten being ‘completely anxious’.

The population in West Norfolk appears to have become less stressed over the last year, with anxiety levels dropping to 2.2 - below the UK average of 2.89.

Since the survey began in 2011-12 happiness in the UK has been increasing year-on-year but has slowed in recent years.

People in West Norfolk have also been reporting higher levels of happiness as the years go by.

The levels of happiness this year were the highest since the survey began.