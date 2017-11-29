Donation boosts Purfleet Fundraisers campaign ahead of launch in King’s Lynn

Offers of support are already coming in for a new fundraising group which is being set up to mark the 25th anniversary of a Lynn-based homeless charity.

The Purfleet Fundraisers will be formally launching their campaign for the Purfleet Trust at an event this weekend.

But officials say the campaign is already receiving help after it was featured in the Lynn News on Friday.

Trust chief executive Paula Hall said: “Due to the article being published we have already heard from a local business who has pledged £200 to get us started on our campaign.”

The Purfleet Fundraisers are aiming to provide a range of practical support to help trust clients find work, including computer access, cooking equipment, bicycles for loan to enable people to attend job interviews and even ties which can be worn for an interview.

The group will be launching the campaign, which coincides with the trust’s 25th anniversary year in 2018, during a winter market day at St Nicholas Chapel this Saturday, December 2.

Anyone who would like to donate items can take them to the trust’s headquarters in St Ann’s Fort, Lynn.