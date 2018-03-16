Donation is the cat’s whiskers for Stow Bridge Adoption Centre

Stow Bridge Adoption Centre has received a donation of £350 to go towards caring for their cats.

The team at Stow Bridge Cats Protection held a Pre-Mother’s Day Pampering event at Watlington Village Hall on Saturday to raise money for the worthy cause.

Fundraising volunteer Catherine Suckling said: “The event started well, but could have been better supported, though we did make £350 for the cats at the Stow Bridge Adoption Centre.

“It includes money donated by Tropic skincare who were offering mini-facials on the day and donating all the money to Cats Protection.

“We have tried pamper events in the past, but not for a few years as we are always looking to try different fundraising ideas, but we thought trying a pamper event in with Mother’s Day might make it more appealing.

“Several people came and had mini treatments and bought a gift or two for themselves or their mum.”

The team at Stow Bridge Cats Protection are organising a Pawsome Tea Party at Tottenhill on Saturday, March 21, from 1pm to 4pm.

An organiser said: “Bake it or Fake it. We don’t care! As long as you enjoy your cake, have some fun and raise some much needed funds for Downham Market Adoption Centre.”

For more information about Cats Protection, visit www.cats.org.uk. Or visit Stow Bridge Cat Protection’s Facebook page on www.facebook.com/CPDownhamAC/

Pictured above, Cathering Suckling, Abi Suckling, Suzane Curl, Claire Roweth and Debbie Shorthouse at their Pre-Mother’s Day Pampering in aid of Cats Protection. MLNF18MF03049