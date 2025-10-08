A large donation has been made to help preserve a historic town cemetery thanks to a charitable scheme.

Mintlyn Crematorium, owned and operated by West Norfolk Council, donated £10,000 to the Friends of Hardwick Road Cemetery.

Founded in 2006, the Friends group works in partnership with the borough council to promote the cemetery’s architectural, historical, and natural significance.

From left: Cllr Paul Bland, Alex Bird (Assistant Manager at Mintlyn Crematorium), Mayor Andy Bullen, Chris Black (Cemeteries and Crematorium Manager), Gaynor Western (chairlady of the Friends of Hardwick Cemetery group), Tracee Findlater, Judith Simmonds and Keziah Bailey, all from the Friends of Hardwick Cemetery group

Their efforts have included restoring memorials, improving pathways, and enhancing the overall environment for visitors.

The donation was made possible through a national charitable scheme run by the Institute of Cemetery and Crematorium Management (ICCM), of which Mintlyn is a member.

With the consent of bereaved families, metals recovered following cremation are recycled, and the proceeds are distributed to local charities that support people affected by bereavement or terminal illness.

Taking a walk around the historic cemetery

Twice a year, ICCM invites its members to nominate local organisations for funding.

Mintlyn Crematorium has now donated over £200,000 through this scheme and chose the Friends of Hardwick Road Cemetery for their latest donation, in recognition of their dedication to maintaining the cemetery as a place of “remembrance, heritage, and community wellbeing”.

To qualify for donations from the scheme, charities are selected on the basis that they have to assist the bereaved or those who are terminally ill.

Cllr Paul Bland, cabinet member for parking and open spaces, said: “The Friends of Hardwick Road Cemetery play a vital role in caring for this cherished space.

Members of the Friends of the Hardwick Road Cemetery were thankful for the cheque

“Their commitment to preserving its beauty and history benefits not only those who visit to remember loved ones, but the wider community as well. This donation will help them continue their valuable work.”

Gaynor Western, chairlady speaking on behalf of the Friends of Hardwick Cemetery group, said: “This is fantastic news and we're very pleased and excited to have this substantial amount of funding to help support the cemetery's future as a public space for reflection, wellbeing and heritage.”

Some information on display about the cemetery