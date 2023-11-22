A Rotary club has made a donation which will help buy new wheelchairs for disabled people who play sports.

Members from Lynn Priory Rotary Club attended a wheelchair rugby session with the Ability Counts group at Lynnsport on Friday.

This is where they handed over a cheque of £1,500 to organiser and Scottish International wheelchair rugby league player Peter Launder, who set up the group around two years ago.

Rotarians with sports players and group organiser Peter Launder

The group currently only has nine wheelchairs, which significantly limits the number of children who can take part, and has more children and adults/veterans wanting to take part.

This donation should allow Peter to rapidly expand the opportunity by purchasing more chairs.

Peter said: “We are overwhelmed by the generosity shown by Priory Rotary, and the faith they have in us. This donation will have a major positive impact on children who otherwise would have had to wait for a chance to join us.”

Jonathan Holmes of Priory Rotary added: “It was humbling and heartening to see the enthusiasm and sheer enjoyment of the children taking part in this session, which went by so quickly.

“The children were still buzzing as their parents picked them up. We are so pleased to be able to support this fantastic initiative and help it grow.”