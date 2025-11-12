Students are kicking off their matches in style thanks to a generous donation of boots from a town club.

Lynn Soccer Club has donated boots to the town’s College of West Anglia ensuring everyone can take part in training sessions and matches.

The initiative aims to remove barriers to participation and promote inclusion and wellbeing through sport by helping those who might not have access to the proper footwear.

With the donated boots are, left, Sean McQuaid, Philip Yates and Shaun Davies

The college (CWA) has two football teams which give students the opportunity to train, compete, and develop their skills both on and off the pitch.

Thanks to the support of the soccer club, more students can now enjoy being part of the team and gain the physical and social benefits that come with it.

Phillip Yates, soccer club chairperson, said: “At King’s Lynn Soccer Club (KLSC) we are keen to increase the opportunity for young people to engage in activities they can develop skills in.

“We believe football in our community is much more important than just a game. It can build young people’s confidence, improve their fitness, wellbeing, social skills and allow young people to discover new areas they may not have had the opportunity to see.

“A good local football club can be the beating heart of a community, especially at times when some families are having to make tough life choices.

“After speaking with Shaun Davies, (course director and lecturer of Moving on to Independence) and Sean McQuaid (programme manager Sport and Public Protective Services) we have agreed to donate boots in various sizes to facilitate young people being able to take part in their college course.

“We believe this will further strengthen our ties with the CWA as just last year we took on a student for their work placement, and this proved to be a success. The last thing we want to think is any young person potentially dropping out of their courses because they cannot afford the equipment needed to take part.”

Sean McQuaid said: “We are thankful to KLSC for supporting our students without football boots to access football opportunities where they wouldn't otherwise be able to do this.

“We are also open to any other organisations who wish to donate football boots to allow students without boots to continue playing.”

The college’s football programme provides students with high quality training and development opportunities, while promoting teamwork, confidence, and resilience.

The partnership with Lynn Soccer Club highlights the strong links between CWA and the local community in supporting young people to reach their full potential, a college spokesperson said.