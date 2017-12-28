Donation thanks West Norfolk Breast Care Unit

The West Norfolk Breast Care Unit has benefited from four ladies who successfully raised £785 in just two hours.

Wendy Martell, Kay Shambrook, Mandy Smith and Sally Attwell all came together to thank the breast unit for the care some of them had received as patients.

To say thank you, the ladies hosted a stall in Gayton Jubilee Village Hall, which included nearly 70 raffle prizes and over 150 tombola prizes donated to them by the community.

Wendy Martell said: “We just wanted to say thank you to the Unit and all who have supported us with this fundraising.

“Whether it was through donating prizes for the raffle or coming and supporting us on the day. We’re incredibly happy to be able to support our local unit that has helped us all in our lives.”

Senior breast care specialist, Elaine Rudd said: “We are very grateful for the donation from these ladies. The money will be able to go towards training or new equipment that will benefit everyone that uses our unit.”

Pictured above, Marilyn O’Connell, Elaine Rudd, Wendy Martell, Kay Shambrook, Mandy Smith, Sally Attwell, Stephanie Smith and Alex Aves. Picture: SUBMITTED.