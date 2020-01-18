Donation to King's Lynn group supporting people living with MND to fund respite breaks

A Lynn-based support group for people living with Motor Neurone Disease (MND) has received a boost in the shape of a £1,800 donation.

The Royal Warrant Holders Charity Fund presented the donation, which will go towards the cost of respite breaks, to the King’s Lynn Support Group of the MND Association at Congham Hall on Tuesday.

Nick Farrow, chairman of the charity fund, said: “The Royal Warrant Holders Charity Fund is very pleased to be able to donate to the MND Association in Norfolk through our member Jane Lewis.

Special Award to The Kingâs Lynn Fundraising Group forThe Motor Neuron DiseaseCharity. Pictured FLtoRNick Farrow. Jane Lewis. Michael Pudney. (26754188)

“We are a grant-giving charity fund supported by all those companies who hold a Royal Warrant.

“Since 2015 we have donated nearly £30,000 to 13 charities in East Anglia.

“The work carried out by these charities is important to the wellbeing of communities in this area.”

Royal Warrant Holders are businesses who provide goods or services to the royal family, and today there are around 800 of them, representing a huge cross-section of trade and industry.

The money donated by the charity fund will go towards the cost of short respite care breaks for people in the Lynn area living with MND.

Jane Lewis, who chairs the Lynn MND group, said: “The opportunity for a few days away, with care and support provided, can be a real life-line for a person living with Motor Neurone Disease and their partner or carer, in their final months or weeks.”

The support group is run by volunteers and aims to provide the best possible support to people with MND, their families and their carers.

Support meetings for people with MND, their families and carers to get together are held every three months at Norfolk Hospice, Tapping House in Hillington.

An informal Carers’ Friendship Group meets monthly for coffee, every third Wednesday, at 11am in the café at Tapping House.