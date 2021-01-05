Lynn’s hospital has received a generous donation which will go towards the Breast Cancer Unit as a gesture of appreciation for care received.

Alexandra Lodge no 985, part of Long Sutton’s Freemasonry, donated £2,800 following the care given to a close friend of Brother Dean Bowd and his wife Debbie.

The money was raised for the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) earlier this year before the first lockdown at the lodge’s annual Ladies’ Festival which put on a special raffle for the cause.

A donation for the Breast Cancer Unit from Alexandra Lodge no 985, part of Long Sutton’s Freemasonry. Picture: QEH

Initially £1,800 was raised at the event which saw over 150 attendees, with Brother Dean and his wife adding a personal donation of £1,000 to boost the grand total.

Mrs Bowd said: “The reason for this donation is because a close friend was treated at the hospital and in her own words described the Breast Cancer Unit as having a wonderful team of nurses who gave her the best care and support through this tough time.”

The cheque was presented to Denise Smith, the chief operating officer at QEH, who said: “This is so wonderful to receive and will make such a difference to the team. As a Trust we are so grateful, this is incredibly generous.”

Brother Dean, who is the most worshipful master at Alexandra Lodge no 985, added: “We usually give a gift to all the ladies at the annual event but decided this year to put that money towards the cause instead.”

For information on the history of the Long Sutton’s Freemasonry go to www.longsuttonfreemasonry.com.