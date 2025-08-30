Society members who have chosen to support a King’s Lynn-based charity which helps the homeless, handed over a donation to help create a sensory garden.

West Norfolk branch of the International Plastic Modellers’ Society donated £900 to The Purfleet Trust to help its vital work.

West Norfolk IPMS is a model-making club which meets in West Winch twice monthly. Members choose a local charity to support each year through their club activities and this year they decided on The Purfleet Trust in recognition of its important work.

Pictured at the donation presentation are from left, Steve Gregory (West Norfolk IPMS secretary), Paula Hall (Purfleet Trust chief executive), Ray Johnson (chairperson of The Purfleet Trust), Ian Josland and Billy Campbell (from West Norfolk IPMS)

Ian Josland, charity coordinator for West Norfolk IPMS, said: “It has been a pleasure to raise funds for such a local charity and the club wishes The Purfleet Trust all the best in the future.”

The money will go towards a garden project at Purfleet’s Health and Wellbeing Centre at its Austin Fields base.

The trust is working on creating a reflective, sensory garden at its hub to support vulnerable people and those experiencing homelessness in the town.