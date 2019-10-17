A vital place of respite for families whose loved ones are nearing the end of their lives has been re-opened at Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

More than £20,000, all provided through donations, has been spent on refurbishing a log cabin at the site for patients’ families to stay in.

And officials hope the investment will mean the building can be used for at least another 10 years.

QEH chief executive Caroline Shaw, left, and chairman Steve Barnett, second right, attended the re-opening of the hospital's respite log cabin for patients' families (19478975)

Chief executive Caroline Shaw said: “This will make a huge difference to families and patients and it is actually only when your family is going through something like this that you realise that you need a facility like this at the hospital and it will make a real difference.”

The cabin, which has been in place since 2006, is intended to offer a home away from home to allow families to stay close to loved ones at the hospital.

It can sleep up to four people if needed and support two families at any one time.

The latest work, which cost around £21,000 drawn from individual donations, saw the cabin been fitted with a new kitchen, bathroom, flooring, furniture and interiors.

The initial project was funded with a donation of £135,000 from the will of Raymond Dent, of Blackborough End.

His friend Leonard Rudd, who acted as the executor of his will, said: “I am really pleased with the work that has been done on the log cabin for the refurbishment. I think it has made a real difference.”

Cancer care ward manager Nicola Whales said: “It is absolutely amazing we have this facility.

“It is so beneficial to patients, it is used for end-of-life patient’s families, meaning the whole family can stay and be close to our patients as such a difficult time.”

Trust chairman, Professor Steve Barnett, added: “It is a real pleasure to be here at the reopening of the log cabin, which makes such a difference to the lives of families and patients here at the hospital.

“I would like to express my heartfelt thanks to everyone who has been involved in the building, refurbishment and running of this wonderful facility.”